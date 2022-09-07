Team No Sleep (TNS) affiliate Aroma has in the past been linked to a number of different men thought to be her lovers.

As time rolled out, the rumors turned out false since no proof came to light to pin the singer of having an affair with the different men.

During a recent interview, the “Check Yo Lover” singer set the record straight as she noted that she is single and just living her life at the moment.

She was then asked to list the qualities of a husband she would love to have in her life to comfortably call the love of her life.

Without thinking twice or beating around the bush, the first quality that Aroma mentioned was that the man should be doing well financially and ready to spoil her.

She went ahead to disclose that the man should be representable in public and supportive of her music career in terms of injecting money into her brand.

With the above-stated qualities, what caught our attention is when she said that she wouldn’t like a man who would make her a sit-home mother.

She also isn’t ready for a man who will stop her from doing music and wearing skimpy outfits because she loves her short shorts.

I need a husband who has some money. He should be doing well financially. He should also be presentalbe to my friends in public. He should be supportive towards my music career because that is more important to me. And I think I can’t deal with someone who would like me to be a stay home mother or girlfriend and stop me from singing. I hate someone who will also critic my dress code because I love to deck on my skimpy outfits. Aroma