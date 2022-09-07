The late Mowzey Radio’s baby mama Lilian Mbabazi says she is open to dating again provided the right person comes her way.

Lilian Mbabazi opened up about her desires during a recent interview on Galaxy FM where she shared her desired qualities of an ideal husband.

She noted that she is ready to fall in love with a God-fearing person who will love and take care of her and kids well.

I am not dating anyone but if the right person comes along, why not? He has to be God-fearing and must love my children.

Lilian Mbabazi

Lilian Mbabazi is blessed with two children Ayana Kayobo Ssekibogo and Asante Sekibogo she had with the late Mowzey Radio.

