“What is Vote Navio? Is he going to Parliament? Will he contest for presidency?” Lots of questions have been asked about Ugandan rapper Navio’s ‘VOTE Navio’ online campaign.

On Monday 5th September 2022, Ugandans woke up to social media posts on Navio’s pages that had a poster with the hashtag #VoteNavio on them.

Immediately, many wondered if the celebrated rapper is joining politics like most of the musicians have done in past years.

The poster made a lot of buzz around social media with many having what to say:

On Tuesday, however, it was discovered that ‘VOTE Navio’ stands for ‘Vibes Out The East, Navio’, an album he is yet to release.

MBU understands that Navio will officially release the new body of work on 23rd September 2022.

Navio put the queries to bed when he shared a link on his social media pages that leads to his album pre-save.

The rapper’s management told us that the album is quite different from his previous works because it represents the lifestyle of East Africa from his perspective thus the title ‘Vibes Out The East’.

Just like ‘Strength In Numbers’ (released in 2020), a project that garned him the coveted album of the year award, ‘VOTE Navio’ features collaborations from artistes from different parts of the world.

Information regarding the featured artists, producers, track list, and more details will be comfirmed in coming days.