Following Tuesday’s confusion about whether the Nyege Nyege Festival will happen, Prime Minister Hon. Robinah Nabbanja has given it a greenlight.

The government has given a greenlight to Africa’s most anticipated festival, Nyege Nyege set to happen from the 15th to the 18th of September at the Itanda Falls, Jinja.

Listening to the plight of Ugandan youth who only not only look forward to making merry but also making money from the mega festival, The Prime Minister of Uganda, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja who will also officiate the festival gave the event organizers a go ahead with preparations for the upcoming festival which is due in 8 days.

The festival serves as a tourism, social and economic hub for thousands of Ugandan youth who not only come together to have fun but also trade in arts, culinary, culture and music experiences.

Also Read: Nyege Nyege 2022: Over 300 Performers Lined Up

Talent Africa Group CEO, Aly Allibhai noted that regulatory and security organs are on board to see that the festival is a success.

“We promise to work closely with relevant regulatory and security organs to continuously hold the flag of Uganda’s tourism high while creating an opportunity for Ugandans to work and also party hard. All roads lead to itanda falls from the 15th to the 18th of September,” Allibhai said.

A video shared on social media shows the Tourism Minister of Busoga Kingdom, Hon. Hellen Namutamba emphasizing that the festival will happen.

“I welcome you all to Busoga Kingdom and invite the Kingdom to gear up for the festival. Get ready to benefit from the festival and ensure to have fun,” Hon. Hellen Namutamba said.

Revelers enjoying a beer at the Nyege Nyege festival

The festival returns after almost a three-year hiatus and the hype around it is alreadybeing felt from revelers across the world.

The organiser reveal that earlybird tickets for the festival are available at Ugx160,000 till Monday 12th September and will thereafter go for Ugx250,000.