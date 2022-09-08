Having commenced his duties as Music Director at Next Media on 1st September, Daniel Irish Kanyerezi has vowed to improve the relationship between artists and the Naguru based media company.

Having left Capital FM in October 2021, Daniel Irish Kanyerezi took a break away from the mainstream media activities.

In the past months, he has had a lot of reflection to do about his longstanding career and he is now back under a new capacity at Next Media.

Irish is expected to use his vast experience as a radio host, voice-over artist, and events emcee at Next Media to add a brick on the development of the Ugandan music industry.

Also Read: 7 years later, Daniel Irish Kanyerezi is set for Capital FM exit

“Praise God! 1st Sept, I started a new role at Next Media. Am Music Director for its Brands: NBS TV, Next Radio, Sanyuka TV, NBS Sport Ug, Salam TV Ug,” Irish revealed on Wednesday.

He noted that his role is to ensure entertainers have a solid relationship with Next Media and that they receive the much desired airplay.

“I will oversee all music content, ensure artists have solid relationship with our platforms and Ugandan music gets massive airplay/support,” he added.

See more Praise God! 1st.Sept,I started a New Role @nextmediaug.Am Music Director for its Brands: @nbstv,@Nextradio_ug,@sanyukatv,@NBSportUg,@SalamTvUG. I will oversee all Music Content,Ensure Artists have Solid Relationship with our Platforms & #UgandanMusic gets massive Airplay/Support! pic.twitter.com/S9wAZk3r9w — Daniel Irish Kanyerezi🎤 (@DanielKanyerezi) September 7, 2022

That sounds like good news for Ugandan music, doesn’t it? We’re all here for it. Congratulations Daniel!