Renowned events promoter Balaam Barugahara has revealed how Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has recorded a new song for Ugandan President H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Through his Facebook page on Thursday afternoon, the Radio 4 proprietor Balaam Barugahara noted how Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz has composed a song for the Ugandan president.

His post read, “Thank You Diamond Platinum for the New Classic hit for Mzee Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.”

Despite not revealing further details regarding the new project, Balaam’s post immediately fetched reactions from netizens most of whom desired to know more about the song.

Other Facebookers, however, decided to take him down memory lane on how the last person who hired Diamond to record a song for them miserably failed in their bid for the presidency.

It should be remembered that the Wasafi boss campaigned for Raila Odinga in the recently concluded Kenya presidential elections.

Balaam has previously worked with a host of local artists on music projects campaigning for President Museveni.

More details regarding the project could be revealed soon – if indeed the project exists anyway.