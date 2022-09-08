Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi is beaming with joy and excitement as he prepares to be introduced to his new lover’s parents in about a month’s time.

Emmanuel Lwasa opened up about his plans of being introduced to his new lover after photos of him and the yet-to-be-identified lady made rounds on the internet.

In the photos, the pair hold each other tight romantically.

Speaking to Spark TV, Lwasa praised his new lover saying she is irresistible in all aspects of life. He also commented on how her beauty is unmatched.

Also Read: Angel Kwakunda won’t get a share of my property – Emmanuel Lwasa

The father of more than 18 children went on to disclose that her new catch barred him from talking to journalists as she does not want their relationship to be in the public like the one he had with Angel Kwakunda.

He then disclosed how the two are planning to hold a Kukyala on 29th October 2022.

When Lwasa was asked to mention how long he has been dating his new catch, he declined to reveal the details.

The update is a sign that Angel Kwakunda is now officially ditched by Lwasa since he is about to move in with his new lover.