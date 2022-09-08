Ailing singer-turned-actress Evelyn Nakabiira alias Evelyn Lagu is in need of financial support to undergo the 14th surgery as she battles kidney and heart complications.

The “Ogumanga” singer is in need of about Shs6m to have the surgery carried out in order to improve her health state.

She explains that recently she was operated on around the heart after the hand on which injections have always been administered had a blood clot.

It is necessary that she undergoes another surgery that will see the doctors remove the machine inside her body for cleaning so that it can work properly again.

She notes that she has to undergo the surgery because doctors declined to administer injections on her second hand saying they are not willing to damage her other hand as they did to the first one.

The operation that she took recently is just temporary as it will only last her six months hence making it a must for her to undertake another operation that lasts longer than the recent one as the dialysis continues.

Evelyn Lagu says that she has some little money with her but calls upon all well-wishers, fans, and friends to come to her rescue yet again.

The operation will be done at Surgery Plaza in Kamwokya since she left Nakasero Hospital many months back because it was very expensive.

She noted that a day at Nakasero Hospital could cost her about Shs1m and yet she currently spends Shs 400k per week on dialysis where she is.