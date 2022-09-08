With amendments, the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has been passed by the Uganda Parliament on Thursday 8th September 2022.

Earlier this year, Kampala Central Member of Parliament, Hon. Muhammad Nsereko tabled the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill for the first reading.

Among others, the object of the Bill was to prohibit the sharing of any information relating to a child without authorization from a parent or guardian; to prohibit the sending or sharing of information that promotes hate speech; to provide for the prohibition of sending or sharing false, malicious and unsolicited information.

Clause 2 of the Bill sought to amend section 12 of the Computer Misuse Act to criminalize hacking of another person’s electronic device and publishing information obtained therefrom.

“A person who, without authorization, (a) accesses or intercepts any program or another person’s data or information; (b) voice or video records another person; or (c) shares any information about or that relates to another person, commits an offence,” reads Clause 2.

During the Plenary Ug sitting on Thursday, the House considered and passed the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill, 2022 with amendments.

Clause 7 on the Penalty has been deleted. This is because additional penalty instituted on leaders and public officials on top of the criminal sanctions created under the Computer Misuse Act is excessive and discriminatory.

A new clause to regulate social media “Misuse of social media” has been inserted. A person who uses social media to publish, distribute or share information, prohibited under the laws of Uganda or using a disguised or false identity, commits an offense.

Where the information under subsection (1) is published, shared, or distributed on a social media account of an organization, the person who manages the social media account of the organization, shall be held personally liable for the commission of the offence.

“Once assented to by the President, the new law will among others enhance the protection of children and prohibit the sending or sharing of information that promotes hatred,” reads a tweet from the Uganda Parliament.

The Bill has already faced criticism from different MPs who claim it encroaches on the freedoms of the press.

Hon. Gorreth Namugga, the shadow minister for Technology in her minority report said that the bill should be withdrawn because it is a duplication of the existing laws and delimits the freedom of the press.