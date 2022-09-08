The Speaker of the Uganda Parliament Hon. Anita Annet Among maintains that the decision to halt Nyege Nyege Festival 2022 still stands.

Contrary to the Prime Minister Hon. Robinah Nabbanja’s approval of the Nyege Nyege Festival 2022 to go on as planned, the Speaker of Parliament has maintained that it is still on halt.

On Wednesday, Hon. Nabbanja through a video revealed that Africa’s most anticipated festival, Nyege Nyege set to happen from the 15th to the 18th of September at the Itanda Falls, Jinja was okayed to take place.

Very much to the excitement of revelers, the internet was awash with praises for the Prime Minister with lots of netizens thanking her for approving the festival.

The fun, however, seems shortlived following Thursday’s parliamentary sitting in which Tororo Woman MP Hon. Sarah Opendi further punched holes in the festival.

Also Read: Uganda Parliament Moves To STOP Nyege Nyege Festival 2022

Hon. Opendi who believes the festival is a breeding ground for immorality said that tourism and culture can be promoted in other ways than through such a festival.

“We cannot have people drinking the whole day and night in this country as if they have no work to do,” Hon. Sarah Opendi is quoted to have said.

Hon. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance reacted noting that “the position of NRM government is that Ugandans should freely enjoy their country but within the law.”

His comments were, however, put under scrutiny by the Speaker who strongly stated that the Parliament’s decisions will not be overrun as long as she is still the Speaker.

See more “We cannot have people drinking the whole day and night in this country as if they have no work to do”



Hon Sarah Opendi has moved a motion without notice to have the #NyegeNyegeFestival banned from happening in the country. #NTVNews via @pwatchug #PlenaryUg pic.twitter.com/3GlPHjIazL — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) September 8, 2022

“I want to remind this house that nobody will ever run this house so long as I am a speaker. Nobody! If you think you’re going to overrun the parliament of Uganda, you’ll not do it. I am elected by 415 Members of Parliament,” she strongly stated.

She added that the earlier decision by parliament to halt the festival still stands before asking the Executive to “do its part.”

“The decision of this Parliament on Nyege Nyege stands. The Executive should do its part. Let the Executive do what they want to do, for us we made the pronouncement.” – Speaker of Uganda Parliament Hon. Anita Annet Among.