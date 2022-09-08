Hon. Francis Zaake Butebi and his wife Bridget Namirembe will be walking down the aisle tomorrow (Friday 8th September).

Before the two take their vows, however, Bridget was treated to a beautiful surprise bridal shower by her close friends.

The elated mother of two shared how great she felt by the astonishing bride-to-be party saying everything that was pulled off was extra ordinary and amazing.

Bridget promised to do the same those that showed her love as she prepares to officially become Hon. Francis Zaake’s wife.

The couple will be holding their holy matrimony at Kiyinda-Mityana Cathedral Church.