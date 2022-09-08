On Friday 9th September 2022, Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi will be holding her very first concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala.

Having had quite an eventful career that has so far spanned over eight years, the Swangz Avenue-signed singer looks forward to filling up the Oval.

Together with KT Promotions as the organizer and Club Pilsener as the sponsor of the show, Nwagi dares to fill up one of the biggest concert venues in the +256.

Only Cindy Sanyu is the female local artist that has been able to achieve the feat but Nwagi is being backed by the hit songs she has produced over the years to replicate Cindy’s success.

The hype is on and Nwagi has been supported by her fellow artists through advertisements, and shoutouts and some have even already booked tables and vowed to attend in person.

Tickets are being sold at Shs20k (General), Shs80k (Earlybird VIP), 100K (VIP at the gate), and Shs8.2m (VVIP Table of eight).

The concert dubbed Fire Concert will also feature several other performers and fireworks. Having watched the self-styled Fire Dancer perform at different concerts, you might not want to miss this show.

She has been rehearsing and she is ready to give her fans a show to remember for many more years to come.

See you at Cricket Oval tomorrow!