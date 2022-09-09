According to reports, Hon. Francis Zaake rejected Hon. Anita Annet Among’s Shs10m cash gift at his wedding earlier today.

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Hon. Francis Zaake Butebi and his long-time lover Bridget Namirembe walked down the aisle at the Kiyinda Mityana Cathedral on Friday 9th September 2022.

The two lovers said their vows to officially become husband and wife, a ceremony that was witnessed by friends, family, and other well-wishers.

All the attention was then set towards the reception where several public figures including politicians, singers, media personalities, among others turned up.

The celebrations went on well as music, dance, drinks, and food rocked the place to create memorable day for the Zaakes.

That, however, was short-lived when it was time for speeches and handing over gifts. It was revealed that the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Anita Among had contributed Shs10m as a cash gift to the couple.

The money reportedly delivered by Ndorwa East MP, Mr Wilfred Niwagaba was rejected and thrown to the ground by Hon. Zaake, very much to the surprise of invited guests and onlookers.

“Mityana Municipality MP Zaake Francis rejects speaker Anitah Among’s 10m cash gift at his wedding. The furious focal MP threw the money on the floor as onlookers wonder in Mityana,” NTV Journalist John Cliff Wamala revealed on Twitter.

The revelation attracted divergent reactions toward Hon. Zaake’s actions with some netizens applauding him.

Others, however, note that what he did is uncouth as he would have rather accepted the gift or rejected it in a more composed manner.

