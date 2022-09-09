Friday 9th September 2022 will forever remain a day to remember for the people of Mityana as the day Hon. Francis Zaake and Bridget Nnamirembe walked fown the aisle.

The wedding was attended by many celebrities including some of the country’s top politicians, singers, media personalities, among other public figures.

According to some of the photos we looked at, the couple really enjoyed tying the knot and the love showed by their comrades.

Take a gaze at some of the photos from the church service below: