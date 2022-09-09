Tooro Kingdom has announced the good news of the arrival of Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale’s newborn baby.

Princess Ruth Komuntale Akiiki and her husband Phil Farquharson have become parents to a baby boy whom they named Prince Jamari Mathew Farquharson Adyeeri.

The good news was revealed at a half past midnight on Friday 9th September 2022 by His Majesty King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru of the Tooro Kingdom.

Through social media, King Oyo shared a photo of Princess Komuntale holding her newborn baby as her hubby, and mother Queen Best Kemigisha happily looked on.

He revealed how his sister has given birth to his very first nephew before revealing the baby’s sex and name.

“I congratulate Her Royal Highness Princess Ruth Komuntale Akiiki and Phil Farquharson upon the birth of baby Prince Jamari Mathew Farquharson Adyeeri,” King Oyo tweeted in part.

He added, “I welcome my first handsome nephew to the Royal Family. May God bless both parents and the baby.”

We congratulate the couple upon their new bundle of joy!