After back and forth meetings between government and organisers, the Nyege Nyege Festival 2022 has been cleared to happen but a set of strict guidelines are to be followed.

From 15th to 18th September 2022, the Itanda falls in Jinja will be hosting the Nyege Nyege Festival 2022 edition after clearance from the Uganda government.

Revelers have had to patiently wait for the good news after the Parliament proposed to have the festival halted over “morality” concerns earlier this week.

Talent Africa boss Aly Allibhai on Friday, however, revealed the good news via his Instagram account where he noted that the festival has been cleared.

Also Read: Nyege Nyege 2022 Is Happening After The Prime Minister’s Approval

“We had a good meeting with the Minister of ICT and National Guidance along with the team from Ministry of Ethics & Integrity and the Uganda Police,” Allibhai wrote.

“Nyege Nyege Festival has been officially cleared, look out for the government communication coming out shortly,” he further noted.

It did not take long before the government released an official statement clearing the festival to go on.

In the press release, strict guidelines have been set to be followed by the organisers and revelers to ensure that the festival abides by Uganda’s Laws and cultural/moral norms.

“The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister tasked Ministry of ICT & National Guidance and Ministry of Ethics & Integrity to prepare and issue guidelines, to ensure that the festival does not breach Uganda’s Laws and cultural/moral norms,” the statement reads in part.

Below are the guidelines to be strictly followed at the Nyege Nyege Festival 2022:

Minors (persons under 18 years) are barred from the festival. Sex orgies and nudity are prohibited at the festival. Contraband/narcotic drugs are prohibited at the festival. Vulgar language, songs, expressions and gestures are prohibited. Security personnel and officials from the Ethics & Integrity Directorate will have a right of impromptu entry to the festival for purposes of monitoring the activities. Organisers of the festival shall sign a written undertaking with Uganda Police Force (UPF), for purposes of complying with these guidelines, and ensuring safety of revelers. UPF shall work closely with the organisers to enforce the guidelines at all times.

Breaches of any of the above guidelines will attract sanctions, including prosecution.

In case of serious breaches, UPF shall stop the festival and order everyone to vacate the “nyege-nyege” site.