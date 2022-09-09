Queen Best Olimi Kemigisa reveals the significance of the arrival of her first grandchild and Princess Ruth Komuntale’s first son, Prince Jamari.

Shares birthday with Queen Best Kemigisa’s grandfather

Born in September as the Tooro Kingdom celebrates 200 years

Same month of King Oyo’s 27th Coronation

Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale-Farquharson and her husband Phil Farquharson welcomed their first child last night in the USA.

Tooro Kingdom King Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV revealed the good news via social media at half past midnight on Friday 9th September 2022.

Christened Prince Jamari Mathew Farquharson Adyeeri, the baby is the King’s first nephew and his grandmother is filled with joy.

Related Article: Princess Ruth Komuntale gives birth to first child, name and sex revealed

Her Royal Highness Queen Best Olimi Kemigisa Akiiki, who is the mother to Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV and Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale, is overjoyed by the arrival of the new bundle of joy.

The Queen revealed that Prince Jamari has been born in the month in which the Kingdom celebrates the 27th Coronation of King Oyo and 200 years of Tooro Kingdom.

Queen Best Kemigisa further noted that Prince Jamari shares a birthday with her late grandfather Kabumba Omukama Patrick David Mathew Kaboyo Olimi III.

Glory be to God for the gift of a first grandchild, baby Jamari Mathew Farquharson Adyeeri, born to HRH Princess Nsemere Komuntale Akiiki, Batebe of Tooro and Philip Farquason Amooti. Significantly born in the month of September as we celebrate the 27th Coronation of King Oyo and 200 years of Tooro Kingdom. My grandson also shares a birthday with his Late Grandfather Kabumba Omukama Patrick David Mathew Kaboyo Olimi III. I pray for God’s protection upon the baby and his parents all the days of their lives. HRH Queen Best Olimi Kemigisa

See more Glory be to God for the gift of a first grandchild, baby Jamari Mathew Farquharson Adyeeri, born to HRH Princess Nsemere Komuntale Akiiki, Batebe of Tooro and Philip Farquason Amooti. pic.twitter.com/j7uZ5yYNIv — Queen Kemigisa Best Olimi Tooro Kingdom (@QueenOlimi) September 8, 2022

Congratulations to the couple and the Tooro Kingdom!