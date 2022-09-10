Actress Faridah Ndausi is gutted by the loss of her mother Ms. Fatuma Namuyomba who breathed her last on Friday.

It is reported that Ms. Namuyomba has for long been suffering from kidney failure, high blood pressure, leg, and back pain for close to three years.

Her condition is said to have worsened in the wee hours of Thursday night and she was immediately rushed to Kiruddu Hospital along Salaama road.

She was later pronounced dead within 35 minutes as the doctors tried to save her life. She will be laid to rest in Entebbe at Kitubulu.

Freinds and my sister have lost my dearest mum fatuma namuyomba the burial is at Entebbe kitubulu. Faridah Ndausi

Upon sharing the news on her Instagram account several of her followers sent in their heartfelt condolence messages to comfort her and the family.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!