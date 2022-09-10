Next radio’s “The Tranzit” presenter Ronnie McVex and his wife Patience Mbabazi are in celebratory mode after welcoming a new bundle of joy.

The couple welcomed a bouncing baby boy on Friday 9th September 2022 and the news was made public by Ronnie McVex himself via his Twitter account.

He wrote assuring his followers that the baby and mother are all doing fine and are in good health.

Unto us, another child is born. Mother, Baby, and Father all fine. The lords name be praised. Ronnie McVex

He went ahead to reveal the name of his baby joy as Elai Jireh Musiimenta.

His followers bombarded the comment section and congratulated him upon growing his family with a new member.

The MUSIIMENTA dynasty embraced the first cry of a blessed prince, Baby Elai Jireh Musiimenta. Our entire household is filled with a song of praise to God Almighty. My darling strong wife Pesh Dopemama you are a gem. Thank you for being so strong and courageous. To friends who stood by, kept checking in after getting the news, and even after, you are our greatest anchors. Ronnie McVex