Swangz Avenue songbird Winnie Nwagi a.k.a Fire Baby made a statement at Lugogo Cricket Oval after she registered a triumphant concert.

As early as 4pm, pleasure seekers began making their way to the oval to show massive support and love for their star singer whom they had demanded to stage a concert for a very long time.

When time clocked 8:30pm, photos made rounds on social media showing how Winnie Nwagi had filled the oval to capacity as curtain raiser artists did their best to entertain revelers who had turned up.

A number of artists including dancehall singer Vyper Ranking, Carol Nantongo, Lydia Jazmine, Kabako, Baza Baza, Nina Roz, Vinka, Sheebah Karungi, Spice Diana, and Zex Bilangilangi among others set a bright mood for show with their performances.

Also Read: Feelin’ The Heat: Winnie Nwagi’s Fire Concert Is Finally Here!

The venue was packed to the extent that the gates were closed before the singer of the day even stepped on stage.

When Winnie Nwagi took to the stage, she came clad in a red long jumpsuit outfit covering her body, something which surprised many of the fans.

She performed for almost 40 minutes at some point paying respect to the late Mowzey Radio as she performed “Kibulamu” which was written by the late.

She took a break and returned clad in Buganda traditional outfits before performing more of her songs.

Nwagi also paid respect to the late Producer Danz Kumapeesa saying she worked on three projects with the young talented producer.

She requested a moment of silence to honor the late producer who passed on in 2017.

Not everything was perfect at the concert as the sound experienced glitches. That, however, didn’t stop fans from having a good time.

Nwagi thanked fans for supporting her through the years.