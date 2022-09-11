LJ Music singer Lydia Jazmine Nabawanuka has also hopped onto the list of artists who are planning to hold concerts in 2023.

Among the artists that have so far confirmed to hold concerts in the coming year include Spice Diana, Jose Chameleone, Karole Kasita, and King Michael.

To prove that she is serious about going to the Serena Hotel next year, she asked her addicts to choose a favorable date for themselves when she will serenade them with the lit vibes that she has in store.

The “Masuuka” singer dropped the hints via her Instagram account as she did an acoustic version of her new single “Omutima” with Producer A-Steyn.

Hey LJ ADDICTS, Set the Date For Our Serena Concert 2023.!As you enjoy this ‘Omutima’ acoustic too. Lydia Jazmine

Lydia Jazmine is one of the artists who have been in the music industry for over five years but have never held a concert for their fans.

Nina Roz, Flavia Mawagi, Carol Nantongo, and Grace Khan, among others also fall in that category of artists.

Jazmine’s revelation has fetched both positive and negative reactions with some fans suggesting that she should stage her first concert at a smaller venue to avoid disappointment.

That advice, however, might be a coming in a bit late having watched what Winnie Nwagi did at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday.