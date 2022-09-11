Eddy Kenzo’s baby mama Rema Namakula has called upon all music fans to turn up in large numbers for the Big Talent Entertainment singer’s festival slated for November.

On 12th November 2022, Ugandan singer Edrisah Musuuza popularly known as Eddy Kenzo will be holding his anticipated ‘Eddy Kenzo Festival’.

The build-up to the festival has already caught so many people’s attention with the BET award winner embarking on a countrywide tour ahead of the festival.

Several Ugandan entertainers and other surprise acts from different African countries are expected to perform at the festival.

“Is Rema Namakula on the list of performers?” – Well, not at the moment.

The songstress and mother to Eddy Kenzo’s daughter Aamaal Musuuza is not yet sure whether she will be attending the concert but she wishes success to her ex-lover.

While speaking to journalists at the recently concluded ‘Firebaby’ concert, Rema called upon revelers to flock Kololo Airstrip and support Kenzo at his festival in November.

“He is Aamaal’s father, and I respect him so much as a father. So on the day of his concert, even if I do not show up, I ask all of you to go and support him. Show him the support and love,” she said.

When asked to comment on the allegations that have been making rounds noting that Kenzo no longer has access to his daughter Aamaal, Rema had this to say:

“As I already told you, issues involving lovers are hard. I give respect him as Aamaal’s father so how can I disrespect him like that? Please stop digging up those private matters.”