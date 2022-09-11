Human Rights Activist and renowned politician Ingrid Tuwrinawe is bitter about Hon. Francis Zaake’s act of throwing away Hon. Anita Annet Among’s Shs10m cash gift at his wedding.

On Friday 9th September 2022, Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Hon. Francis Zaake Butebi wedded his longtime lover Bridget Namirembe.

The wedding was attended by some of the big wigs in Uganda’s political circles, popular musicians, and media personalities, among others.

The ceremony went on well until it was time for speeches and gifts when it was announced that the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Anita Among has gifted the couple a Shs10m cash token.

Also Read: Hon. Francis Zaake reportedly trashes Speaker’s Shs10m cash gift at his wedding

The Mityana Municipality MP furiously grabbed the cash that was in an envelope and threw it to the ground, very much to the bemusement of his guests and other onlookers.

Hon. Zaake’s actions have since been divergently dissected by netizens some of whom do not understand why he had to do that on his wedding day.

Ingrid Turinawe, the Chairperson of the Women’s League in FDC and National Political Mobilizer for the FDC is also not pleased with the MP’s actions.

Through a tweet sent out on Saturday, she referred to Hon. Zaake’s actions of throwing away a gift as “total backwardness and self-embarrassment.”

See more

She revealed that Hon. Anita Among was actually invited to attend the function and hence her gift had to be accepted even if she didn’t make it to the venue.

“Let’s be honest, if I don’t want you at my function I don’t invite you. If I invite you, when you turn up I don’t chase you away! Zaake Francis, throwing away a gift from your own invited guest Anita Among is total backwardness and self-embarrassment,” Ingrid Turinawe wrote.

Her opinion is not, however, popular amongst Zaake’s fans who made their thoughts on the matter known through the replies to the tweet below: