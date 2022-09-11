The talk on whether lovers should each have a best friend of the opposite sex is always such an intense debate.

Most times, the debate sets tempers flaring as most males concur with the topic whilst most females find it rather disturbing.

According to singer Carol Nantongo, if she is in a relationship and truly loves her husband, she cannot stand him having a female best female friend.

Also Read: Carol Nantongo Elated as ‘Oliwa’ Video Notches 1 Million Views

She explains that she would be upset if her man ever confides in a female best friend as she can’t even bear listening to her lover having a phone call conversation with another lady while she is present.

Nantongo says that the issue of women protecting their lovers from other women just comes naturally as it is for men to defend their lovers.

If you truly love your husband without pretending, there is no way you’re going to feel good seeing him with another woman discussing and contacting each other, and sharing ideas even on business issues. Carol Nantongo