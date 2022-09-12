Former Bukedde TV and Spark TV presenters Anna Kyamulabi Mayanja alias Ann Taylor and Precious Remmie Nakitto have joined Next Media.

The update has come to light after photos of the two media personalities were shared on Next Media’s social media pages.

Ann Taylor took to her Instagram account and revealed how she had found a new home and family at the Naguru-based media outlet.

She went on to disclose that she will unveil her role at her new station in a few days to come.

Ladies and gentlemen Allow me to introduce to you my new family Next Media, you gerit. I will be back to tell you what I will be doing it’s gonna be fire. Ann Taylor

Precious Remmie was announced through a checky tweet captioned with “guess who is here!”.