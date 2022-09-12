Local Comedian and BBS Telefayina presenter Isah Kiraga, better known as Bikukujju, has been involved in a car collision.

A car in which Bikukujju was traveling is said to have been involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle along Kampala Masaka road on Monday morning.

According to reports, the comedian was left bedridden with aftereffects from the incident but efforts to reach the doctors about a clear update on his health are yet to yield results.

Also Read: My Range Rover Has Been Stolen – Martha Kay

Bikukujju’s car was damaged beyond repair and he needs your prayers so as to recover quickly.

“Our employee Isah Kiraga, also known as Bikukujju has been involved in a collision along Masaka road today morning. He has sustained injuries and is receiving medical attention. Keep him in your prayers,” a tweet from BBS TV indicated.

See more Mukozi munaffe Isah Kiraga, amanyiddwa nga Bikukujju afunye akabenje ku luguudo lwe Masaka ku makya galeero. Ono akoseddwa wabula abasawo bali mu kumwekebejja, tumwongere essaala. #BBSKATI pic.twitter.com/yshaRrMomB — BBS TEREFAYINA (@bbstvug) September 12, 2022

We wish the former WBS TV presenter a quick recovery!