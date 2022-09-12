Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Hon. Zaake Francis Butebi denies inviting the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Anita Annet Among to his wedding that took place last week.

On Friday 9th September 2022, Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Hon. Francis Zaake Butebi wedded his longtime lover Bridget Namirembe.

The wedding attended by some of the big wigs in Uganda’s political circles, popular musicians, and media personalities experienced a controversial moment.

When it was time for speeches, the bridegroom rejected Shs10m that had been gifted to him by Hon. Anita Among.

Hon. Anita Among

He threw the envelope to the ground, very much to the shock of the guests and other onlookers. His actions have since attracted criticism.

On Saturday, Human Rights Activist and renowned politician Ingrid Tuwrinawe is bitter about Hon. Francis Zaake’s act of throwing away a gift is “total backwardness and self-embarrassment.”

“Let’s be honest, if I don’t want you at my function I don’t invite you. If I invite you, when you turn up I don’t chase you away! Zaake Francis, throwing away a gift from your own invited guest Anita Among is total backwardness and self-embarrassment,” Ingrid Turinawe wrote.

Zaake, however, denies inviting the Speaker to his wedding. Through Twitter, Zaake said that he also did not seek any financial contribution from her and hence didn’t need it.

The MP made the revelation while replying to allegeations that he walked into the Speaker’s office and pleaded for her support for his wedding.

“Disregard this forged invitation letter. I did not invite the Speaker of @Parliament_Ug to my wedding. I didn’t need, seek or receive any financial contribution from her. I won’t ask the author of the false tweet to prove her allegations — she can’t prove what doesn’t exist,” Hon. Zaake’s tweet read.