“Is Karole Kasita pregnant?” That’s a question we have received severally on our different social media pages in recent weeks.

The answer to that, however, is something we have not been able to ascertain but there are clues that Karole herself has left during recent public appearances.

By profession, I am not a doctor but it is quite clear to see now that her usually flat tummy has changed a bit of shape.

The baby bump-like shape is showing and unlike a few other celebrities that could have hidden their pregnancy signs and stayed away from the public eye, Karole isn’t.

She has continued to perform and appear freely in public, wearing a smile and joking with whoever comments about the supposed pregnancy.

What is still confusing though is that when she steps on stage, her characteristically energetic performances are unchanged.

This was witnessed just recently during Winnie Nwagi’s Firebaby concert. Karole put up a spirited performance that left revelers yearning for more.

Her outfit didn’t reveal much of her bump but those close to the stage seemed to notice it.

In another video making rounds on social media, while rehearsing for a Monday night gig at Levels Lounge, Karole’s tummy appeared really bulged in her outfit.

Netizens are convinced that it is a baby bump and they won’t stop congratulating the ever-jolly singer.

Honestly speaking, despite not publicly announcing that she is preggers, she seems to be enjoying the whole experience.

Take a gaze at the video below:

Well, congratulations are in order for the Mamacita. But who is the man? Er…no pressure. We’ll get there later. Congs for now!