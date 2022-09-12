Local Comedienne, Actress, and Radio Presenter Martha Kay has revealed that her newly acquired car, a Range Rover, was stolen on Sunday night.

Towards the end of August, Martha Kay Kagimba showed off her new ride – a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport valued at about USD55,500.

The self-styled “Range Rover Girl” shared the good news with her fans by posting photos of herself in her new ride and thanked God for the blessing.

Immediately, critics started claiming that it had been gifted to her by a “blesser”, something she did not take lightly.

Fast-forward, Martha Kay’s Range Rover was reportedly stolen on Sunday night. The Next Radio presenter revealed the news through Twitter.

In her first tweet that went up in the morning, Martha Kay wrote, “I can’t believe this is happening. I’m so confused.”

This left her followers in suspense with many going ahead to ask what the tweet meant by her tweet and if she was really okay.

In the afternoon, the bubbly presenter further revealed that her new car was stolen on Sunday night.

The last few hours have been like a horrible nightmare! My new car was stolen last night. I’ve only had my Range Rover for 2 weeks! 2 weeks, guys! As in! I don’t even know where to start from! Martha Kay

More information regarding the revelation is yet to be provided but her followers have already started sending her comforting messages.