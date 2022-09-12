Veteran music producer David Washington Ebangit has ordered all musicians for whom he has produced music to pay his royalties or risk having their music removed from all digital platforms.

Bobi Wine, Cindy, Radio and Weasel, Bebe Cool, Jackie Chandiru, Juliana Kanyomozi, are some of the top musicians in the +256 that have blessed us with monster jams in the past years.

All of them have worked with David Washington Ebangit on different bangers that dominated playlists and music charts across East Africa.

Some of these artists built strong foundations for their careers on hit songs produced by Washington but the producer claims not to have benefitted from the music property.

Early on Monday morning, the producer sent a stern warning ordering the artists for whom he has produced music to pay him his deserved royalties.

Washington mentioned 20 hit songs that he has produced for several artists, including President Museveni’s ‘Kwezi Kwezi‘ and revealed how they “have been harvesting” from his hard work.

“For many years I have produced music that has changed a lot of people’s lives. I have reached a point where by I want all my royalties for all my works. Many people have been harvesting from my hard work but I know God will punish everyone feeding off my royalties,” Washington wrote.

He now wants them to start paying his royalties or he will start pulling down their channels from all digital platforms within the next 24 hours.

“I have given them 24 hours to start paying my royalties otherwise all their channels shall be removed from all digital platforms,” he added.

Below is the list of songs he mentioned:

Don’t Cry – (Wizkid ft Goodlife) Talk and Talk (Goodlife) Ngenda Maaso (Goodlife) Juicy Juicy (Goodlife) Breath Away (Goodlife) Fire Anthem (East African Bashment Crew) Wendi (Bobi Wine) Adam ne Eva (Bobi Wine) One and Only (Cindy) Gold Digger (Jackie Chandiru) Vitamin (Lilian Mbabazi) Love Letter (Lilian Mbabazi) Kwezi Kwezi (M7) Ayokyayokya (Cindy) Ediba (Juliana Kanyomozi) Akama (Sama Sojah) Number Emu (Goodlife) Lonely (Bebe Cool) Kintu Riddim Fire Burn Dem (Bebe Cool and Dizzy Nuts)