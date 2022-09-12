Remmie Nakitto has called it a day at Nation Media’s Spark TV after over four years of presenting at the Serena Hotel-based station.

For a couple of days, rumors have been making rounds about local actress and media personality Precious Remmie a.k.a Ray P quitting Spark TV.

On Sunday, the ever-jolly ‘Live Wire’ gossip show presenter let the cat out of the bag as she revealed that her time at the station had come to an end.

Through her social media, Precious Remmie revealed the news before thanking her fans for the encouragement and support they have given her for the past four years.

“Am both incredibly sad and happy at this moment of my life. It’s been an amazing 4 years of working with Spark TV Uganda/NTV Uganda and all I can say is working with you has been a great gratification and I’m going to miss you so much,” Remmie wrote.

“Your support and encouragement have been everything for the success of my career. Thank you so much for rendering me the opportunity to serve the company and the entire world at large. I will forever be grateful,” she added.

Precious Remmie promised to reveal her next move very soon, describing her decision as “one of the toughest decisions” she has ever made.

“And to all my fans, thank you so much for making me the person that I have become. My journey with Nation Media has ended and I promise to announce my next move as soon as possible. This has been one of the toughest decisions I have ever made but am grateful to Allah.”

Precious Remmie joined Spark TV in 2018 together with Gabriella Ntaate to replace Anna Tali Oze and Zahara Totto who had left for NBS TV.

We wish her the best of luck in her next endeavors.