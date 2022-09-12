Brandan Braxy, real name Sadick Baguma, believes he can go on to wave the Ugandan flag across borders with his music.

Uganda boasts a couple of stars who have made it from scratch to the biggest stages in the world. From Eddy Kenzo, Triplets Ghetto Kids, Masaka Kids Africana, the list goes on.

Apart from their raw talents, the common characteristic of all the above-mentioned is the courage, self-belief, and zeal that they ooze.

Brandan Braxy is not any different!

Also Read: UNVEILING: Angel Kabera soars through Soetry in ‘Njabala’

Born in Karuma, Kiryandongo district, Sadick Baguma currently lives in Kampala where he is hustling to make ends meet.

Brandan Braxy, as he prefers to be called, only started his music career in 2021. His first release dubbed ‘Cogo Nah’ received considerably good airplay in Nothern Uganda.

“I started my music career last year with my first song ‘Cogo Nah’. Which became a hit, especially in Northern Uganda where I started with my music promotion,” he told MBU.

Listening to his music, it is easily noticeable that he loves the soft touch of RnB and attaches feelings to his music.

His inspirations also point in that direction, “I am inspired by artists like Chris Brown, Jason Derulo, Zayn Malik, and Justin Bieber,” he told us.

Brandan Braxy is in the company of proven talents in the industry and that could prove a great deal in his quest for stardom.

His latest song titled ‘Dance For Me’ was produced by Ricko Pro who was also the brains behind Eezzy’s monster track Tumbiza Sound.

Brandan is not shy of clearly stating that one of his biggest dreams is to achieve international status as a musician.

“I am looking forward to becoming a global artist. This is why I use English in my lyrics,” he states. Listen to Dance For Me below: