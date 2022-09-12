Nana Genius teams up with one of his mentors and Team Good Music boss Pallaso on a new love song titled ‘Sikugabana’.

“Sikugabana” is a Luganda word translated to mean “I Don’t Share You”. In the song, Nana Genius and Pallaso beg for assurance and commitment in love.

It is the type of song you would likely dedicate to your lover to assure them of where you stand in the relationship.

Nana Genius, formerly known as Ganja Nana, describes the song as a melodious track assuring your love for someone.

“This is a love song with sparking melodic lyrics assuring your lover that he or she is the only one you need in your life,” he says.

Listening to the song produced by Butar Magical, he is quite spot on with that description. The lyrics sung in Luganda and English bring out the perfect picture.

Pallaso reveals that he is pleased to work with Nana Genius since he is a very talented lad. “I am so amazed to work with you my young brother,” the TGM boss revealed on YouTube.

Listen to the new audio below: