Netizens woke up questioning the closeness between NBS TV presenters Sheila Salta and DVJ Mercy Pro after a photo of them together in bed went viral online.

A photo of NBS TV deejay Michael Kibirige, popularly known as DVJ Mercy Pro, and Sheila ‘Salta’ Saltofte has been making rounds on the internet this morning.

In the photo, Salta and Mercy are in bed, quite cozy, with money notes of the Ethiopian birr currency littered all over the bed.

To the photo that Mercy posted on his Twitter account on Monday night, he added the caption, “it being a good night.”

The photo immediately fetched reactions from netizens most of whom questioned the closeness between the two workmates.

“Are they now a thing?” asked Bmac Quotes on Twitter before Andrew Mivule added, “it’s a workmate with benefits.”

A couple of other internet users, however, do not see any romantic connection between the two and pointed out how they were fully clothed in the photo.

“What are they doing sleeping with shades while wearing jackets? Singa they are nudes awo ogambako ntino kale…naye Just bu just,” DJ Zero Pro commented on Facebook.

According to information gathered, the two traveled to Ethiopia over the weekend for a music gig where they both performed.