City socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black has urged all boda-boda riders around Kampala to be hygienic.

Bad Black passed on her plea to all boda-boda riders saying that she is their new representative who will be aiding them in getting Police bonds if they are arrested.

Mama Jonah went on to rally the riders to be smart and clean in all ways possible so that their job can be respected by their clients.

Bad Black revealed her plans for all riders following a boda-boda riders association meeting that was held to discuss how they can add valu to their job.

I call upon all boda-boda riders to ensure that their hygiene is okay. I ask them to always take a shower, comb their hair, dress smart, and buy some deodorants that smell nice to keep neat. Bad Black

She emphasized her support for the boda-boda business and vowed to fight for them not to be chased out of the city because they ease transportation during is heavy traffic days.