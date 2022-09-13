With just a few hours to the anticipated Nyege Nyege Festival 2022, singer Bebe Cool has released a new song named after the popular festival.

In over two decades that Bebe Cool has been doing music, he has probably sung about everything there is to sing.

Be it love, money, party, Bebe Cool has added his voice to several topics through his music and his influence cannot be ignored.

His latest song which he released early on Tuesday morning is dubbed “Nyege Nyege”.

Also Read: No pressure but I will be dropping an album – Bebe Cool

With the 2022 Nyege Nyege Festival starting on 15th September, the new release could easily turn into the anthem for the festival.

Bebe Cool describes it as “a song that calls for energy” and urges people to live their lives in a meaningful way.

“Nyege Nyege is an Amapiano party song that only calls for energy within the crowd. We only live once and you must make your life meaningful,” he notes.

The song was produced by Ronnie, it is a high tempo Amapiano track that evokes your urge to dance and have fun.

Listen to it here first: