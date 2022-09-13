Dorthy Nabulime, a mother who appeared in a viral video brutally whipping her child for failing to bathe, has been sentenced to prison for a period of eighteen months.

Nabulime was sentenced for the said period after pleading guilty to two counts of cruel inhuman degrading treatment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm to her two-year-old daughter.

She then pleaded for a lenient punishment so that she could take care of her baby after serving her punishment.