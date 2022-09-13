Sheila Gashumba has opened up on how she ended up stuck in Miami after forgetting her bag in an airport cab.

Early this month, NBS TV presenter and emcee Sheilah Carol Gashumba traveled to the USA for a couple of music-related gigs.

While there, she has enjoyed several moments including a San Francisco meeting she attended with one of the biggest music labels in the world.

See more I’m having a meeting at one of the biggest music label and management company in world right now ❤️Dreams do come true if you work towards them 🤯❤️ — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) September 8, 2022

On her Snapchat and IG stories, the bubbly Li Stunner has shared exciting moments of her short stay in the US but not eveything has happened as planned.

Sheilah was supposed to return to Kampala a few days ago but she misplaced her passport.

Through a tweet made on Monday evening, she revealed how she left her bag in an airport cab trunk in Miami and the cab is yet to be located.

Sheilah made the revelation while reacting to Ykee Benda’s tweet in which he also claimed to have forgotten the keys to his home at Kampala Serena Hotel.

“After such a long day, I get to my gate only to realize I left my home keys at Serena KLA,” Ykee Benda’s tweet read.

In reply, Sheilah Gashumba quoted the tweet and also left the revelation that seems to have shocked many of her followers.

“That’s better than me who left my bag in an airport yellow cab trunk in Miami that had my passport and we are still trying to locate the cab driver,” she wrote.

See more That’s better than me who left my bag in an airport yellow cab trunk in Miami that had my passport and we are still trying to locate the cab driver 🤯🤯🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/p4nefyZJ3u — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) September 12, 2022

We hope she finds all the help she needs and finds her way back to the +256.