Bad Black is not really happy with fellow socialite Sipapa who was arrested and remanded over an alleged aggravated robbery of USD 429,000.

With Sipapa, real name Charles Olim, currently remanded over alleged theft and aggravated robbery crimes, his fellow socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black thinks he did a very wrong thing.

While speaking to the media, Bad Black said that instead of breaking into the home of Jacob Arok to rob USD 429,000 and other valuables, he would have rather used other tactics and have the money deposited into his bank account.

Self-styled the “Embezzler”, Bad Black says that with the prevailing economic hardships, Sipapa shouldn’t have stolen and that he should serve his sentence even if it lasts ten years.

“You have to apply knowledge. The South Sudanese should have deposited the money on your account without you going to his house to rob him,” Bad Black said.

“If you have the money, even if it means serving ten years, he should serve them,” she added. “This economy is tough…he should stay there.”

Yesterday, Uganda Police confirmed that new interrogations on Sipapa have begun after fingerprint and DNA samples linked him to twelve other scenes of crime.