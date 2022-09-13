Uganda Police has confirmed that local socialite Charles Olim, popularly known as Sipapa, is being interrogated about twelve other theft and burglary cases around Kampala.

Last week, Sipapa was arrested over an alleged Aggravated Robbery that occurred at the home of a South Sudanese National Jacob Arok, in Kawuku-Bunga, on the night of 28th August 2022.

The 33-year-old socialite was arrested and presented before the court on charges of stealing over USD 429,000 and lots of other valuables from Jacob Arok’s home.

Following the fingerprints and DNA samples that were lifted from Olim Charles Sipapa, we are now linking him to twelve other scenes of crime of burglary and theft. Fred Enanga, Police Spokesperson

At a presser, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that upon Sipapa’s arrest last week, fingerprints and DNA samples were taken off him to help in the investigations.

When the samples were run in the Police databases, it was discovered that Sipapa’s fingerprints and DNA matched several other samples recovered from twelve other scenes of crime.

Fred Enanga noted that Sipapa is being investigated as one of the perpetrators of crime for the criminal incidents that happened in Bugolobi, Kabalagala, Kira Road, Jinja Road, Kiwatule, Ntinda, and Kyanja Jomayi since 2014.

Last week we charged one of the robbery suspects, that is Olim Charles Sipapa with aggravated robbery and they were actually remanded together with the wife. Today, we come to inform you that following the fingerprints and DNA samples that were lifted from Olim Charles Sipapa, we are now linking him to twelve other scenes of crime of burglary and theft. Our Directorate of CID in close coordination with the Directorate of Forensics has now established twelve other cases that are linked to Sipapa. This follows his fingerprints and DNA samples which were run in our databases and they scientifically matched samples that we picked from twelve other scenes. This implies that he was the perpetrator or one of the perpetrators at the scenes of all the criminal incidents in Bugolobi, Kabalagala, Kira Road, Jinja Road, Kiwatule, Ntinda, and Kyanja Jomayi. The crimes stretch from the year 2014 up to 2022. That’s over a span of eight years. Our task team is arranging to interrogate him on the string of alleged burglaries and theft. Fred Enanga, Police Spokesperson