Fast-rising vocalist An-Known Prosper has once again blessed us with a beautiful new love single titled “Mutima”, a sweet song for the soul.

“Mutima” is a Luganda word that is loosely translated to mean “The Heart”. To be precise, An-Known Prosper’s new track is a sad love song where one partner opens up his/her heart to the love of their life expressing how they feel in the other’s absence.

Listening to the lyrics, he expresses how life seems really hard and tough to go through without a loving and caring partner to the extent that one struggles to find sleep late in the night.

He goes on to promise to do everything possible so that they keep their love blossoming and live long together as lovers through thick and thin.

The song was written by An-Known himself, produced by Spot, mastered by Herbert Skills, and the lyrics video was done by Jesus Michealz.

Listen to the lovey-dovey jam below: