After several months with dental issues, Pia Pounds will finally be smiling again having undergone her final dental surgery today morning.

A couple of years ago, singer Tracy Kirabo a.k.a Pia Pounds lost a front tooth following an accident and underwent a dental implant surgery in October 2021.

The surgery, however, was not a success and she had to endure the pain and performing without a tooth for months, and the hard task of hiding her smile behind the mask.

Pia has had to undergo other surgeries, scans, and other procedures in Uganda and Kenya to have her tooth fixed but in vain.

Also Read: Pia Pounds dreams of holding a concert at Namboole stadium

Today morning, however, she seems to have finally found a solution for her dental nightmare and she is happy the worrying journey is coming to an end.

Through her Snapchat, she revealed that her final surgery took place today morning and it will take her two weeks to fully heal.

The songstress cannot wait to have her pretty smile back as she has had to wait way too long to return to normal.

“The good news is I’ll have my smile back in two weeks. The bad news is it’s gonna be damn painful,” she wrote on Snapchat.

She also thanked her fans for their encouraging words and best wishes for her to have successful dental work done for one last time.