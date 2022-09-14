King Saha is not impressed with Bebe Cool’s songwriter following the release of his latest track dubbed “Nyege Nyege”.

The beef between Gagamel boss Bebe Cool and Kingslove Entertainment singer King Saha keeps deepening with each day that goes by.

After hitting at Bebe through the ‘Zakayo’ song, Saha is back at his worst behavior, and this time he has lashed out at the Gagamel boss’ songwriter.

Bebe Cool released a brand new song dubbed ‘Nyege Nyege’ on Tuesday.

Also Read: Bebe Cool releases ‘Nyege Nyege’ anthem | AUDIO

Despite having been an ardent critic of Amapiano when the genre broke onto the scene, Bebe Cool tried it out in the new song.

This has fetched him lots of negative feedback from critics online, even from fellow singers, who question how he can go on and try out a genre that he heavily criticized many months ago.

His nemesis King Saha is particularly unhappy with the composition of the lyrics. Through social media, Saha attacked the songwriter whom he claims finessed Bebe’s money and offered him trashy work.

The UMA presidential hopeful further mockingly offered to help write better lyrics for the Gagamel singer, all free of charge.

“Songwriter yettaga kiboko..Ssente yalidde za bwerere. ZAKAYOOOOooo…..” before adding, “Mwe ba gagamo..Kasukali mukawulira? Mujje mbawandikiire, free of charge.”