Recently, Fenon records singer Vamos 256 enlisted Firebase crew Afro-beat and dancehall singer Zex Inch Kumi Bilangilangi to make a remix for his upbeat single titled “Konkona” which he dropped earlier this year.

Zex Bilangilangi added flavor and his signature flair to the remix that made it more uplifting for local music lovers to fall in love with the song.

The remix is definitely a step-up from the original version of the track while the rhythm and pace of the song largely remained unchanged.

The pair have gone ahead to release a fresh video for the vibrant and uplifting jam that most of you have to look out for and enjoy.

The original version of the track was produced by Steve Jean at Fenon and the remix at Axtra Nation by Artin Pro whereas the video was shot and directed by Edrine Paul.

Take a gaze at the video below: