Dynamic deejaying duo Slick Stuart and Roja have announced the dates and venue when they plan to hold their 8th Mixtape party this year.

The duo have over the years been hosting their Mixtape party shows at UMA Multipurpose Hall where they have always registered an overwhelming turn up of revelers.

The celebrations, however, took a break due to the Coronavirus pandemic that struck the world which saw the Ugandan entertainment and night life economy suspended for two years.

When the ban on the nightlife economy was lifted earlier this year, several Ugandans went into jubilations as artists resumed performances.

Slick Stuart and Roja have also announced that this year, they are moving from UMA Multipurpose Hall to Kampala Serena Hotel.

They revealed that the 8th Mixtape party will be taking place on 3rd November 2022.