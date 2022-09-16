When rapper VIP Jemo rose to the limelight in the Ugandan music industry, he came with a lot of vigor and energy dropping smash instant hit after hit.

His shine in the rap game, however, didn’t last long though he had songs like Sima, Shamim, Simububi, Tuli Bito, Nakikute, Double Tap, Program FT John Blaq, and Bujju Wa Zaddy among many others.

While at the peak of his career, he was being managed by manager Karma Ivein who always did everything to keep his brand atop of the game.

The two ditched each other on terms that were best known to themselves and since then VIP Jemo has been on a steady but slow dip in terms of music.

One media personality who works for Galaxy FM and NBS TV known as Viana Indi, believes the reason VIP Jemo hit the trail is that he came into the rap game as a Fik Fameica copy-cat

Rapper, VIP Jemo didn’t flourish in the music industry because he came in the picture of @FFameica. Viana Indi

The last time VIP Jemo was seen in the news headlines he was accused of snatching a mobile phone and later came out to clear his name saying he was just a victim of mistaken identity.