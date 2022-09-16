I have always desired to learn about the happenings of the Nyege Nyege festival and for this being my first time, everything, at first sight, spoke volumes of what I have heard all this while.

It serves to be a familiar thought of revelers rhythmically dancing in the rain, gyrating to percussive sounds that are highly emphasized in African music but today was far from that.

“Namwe mugenda eno gyetugenda? Mutugoberere..(loosely translated as ‘are you going to the same destination we are heading, please follow us..'” said a couple we met on a boda boda as we traced our way to the venue.

Firstly, if internet photos are to go by, the impassible roads due to rainy conditions are exactly what met our eyes on the journey from Jinja town to Itanda Falls, the rapids on the White Nile river.

A reveler smeared with mud Credit: Bwette Photography

Even though the sight of stranded cars on the roadside was not common, the tyre tracks were still visible depicting the trouble the early-bird revelers encountered en route.

By the way, It took us nearly an hour to navigate the undulating terrain and to my knowledge, the distance of about 27 kilometers seemed longer according to my usually calm and quiet driver.

As we covered more ground, the growing number of foot soldiers walking towards the sort of ‘promised land’ boosted our hopes of finally reaching the finish line, and the thickening traffic could only be helpful.

With the sun already down and the night bustling with TV chicken and ‘Rolex’ sellers stationed along the stretch towards the gate, leaving our means of transport for a 7-minute walk was only logical.

“Are you online or cash because for me I am online, I am not dealing with accommodation!” exclaimed a visibly exhausted usher just before we revealed our e-tickets to ease entry.

Before long, we were already strolling through the Nyege Nyege woods on the soft, barely grass-covered grounds, littered with tents and parked private cars, inside the venue.

Bustling night inside Nyege Nyege venue

The vibrance of the re-known genuine African Utopia and uncontrolled dancing seemed to be coming to life with a whole Friday, promising a lot more.

Stick with us for more on Day two!