While growing up there is at least one thing that always gives someone a hard time mastering and memorizing especially among kids.

Many of us that have been victims of such circumstances, can relate to that feeling and would love to share it with the public if given the opportunity.

Da Hares boss and singer David Lutalo shared his side of the story about growing up and its challenges.

Appearing on Spark TV’s “Koona” show last night, the “Kabiisi Kandagala” crooner disclosed that as a kid he used to get disturbed terribly whenever he was sent to the medical center to buy medicine.

He explained that he would go singing while trying to memorize the words but always ended up interchanging whatever he was told to buy and in his memories, he can never forget such moments.

One thing that disturbed my mind when I was young is asking me to go and buy medicine. I would go singing, memorizing the words but ended up interchanging whatever I was asked to buy David Lutalo