It is no rumor anymore that dancehall singer King Michael, born Michael Mugwanya, will be holding a concert at Lugogo cricket oval come 2023.

The “Muko Muko” fame singer came clear about his plans of staging a concert at the oval after his album launch that was held at Cubana lounge last night as he celebrated his 40th birthday.

Unlike the last time when he was just contemplating having a concert at the cricket oval, King Michael reassures his fans that come rain or shine, he will be at the oval.

He also disclosed that earlier in the day he was skeptical about the turn-up for his album listeners’ party due to the rainy conditions but felt glad when revelers filled up the place.

King Michael then used the opportunity to also disclose the dates for the 2023 “Nsiika” concert saying he will hold it on his birthday again which will be September 15, 2023.

He thanked the media fraternity for the support and love they have shown him despite always publishing negative stories about him and the fans at large who have always backed him.