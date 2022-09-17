Uprising singer, Sumaya Sheebah came out and accused singer and songwriter Eddy Yawe of giving out her song to another female artist on allegations that she refused to give in her body to the veteran musician.

She narrated that she paid for most of the expenses to have the collaboration between her and Eddy Yawe released which included recording the audio, video shoot, and many other items.

Sumaya Sheebah went on to stress that on several occasions, Eddy Yawe used to call her on phone requesting they meet privately to which she declined his pleas.

She added that at one point, she lied to him that she is a lesbian but still Edd Yawe didn’t drop his guard by requesting her cookie jar.

When Sophie Gombya, a reknokwn advocate of fighting for female artists’ justice was asked to give any advice about the claims, she requested established male artists not to treat female musicians as sex objects.

She further pleaded that the male better treat female artists with dignity and honor in whatever capacity they approach them.